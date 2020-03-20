JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri released its latest numbers of positive cases of the coronavirus Friday morning.

As of March 20, there are 47 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state. That’s up from the state’s 28 confirmed cases on March 19.

Click here for the latest from the health department

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, labs are required by the Missouri Code of State Regulations to immediately report positive COVID-19 test results. It is important to note that results received from these labs are from patient samples taken over a period of time due to potential testing backlogs. As commercial labs increase their capacity for testing, the department will continue to receive results from them requiring immediate verification of patient data for each result.

Confirmed total cases by county:

Boone: 3

Cass: 3

Christian: 2

Cole: 2

Greene: 6

Henry: 1

Jackson: 3

Kansas City: 7

Pulaski: 1

Scott: 1

St. Charles: 1

St. Louis City: 5

St. Louis County : 9

TBD: 3

Beginning Friday, March 20, dine-in service will end at restaurants and bars in the City of St. Louis and the following counties: St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson. Groups larger than 10 are now banned in the City of St. Louis and the following counties: St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin

DHSS activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding COVID-19: 877-435-8411. The hotline is being operated by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

RELATED: List of restaurants in the St. Louis area offering curbside pickup

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Watch Live: White House task force provides coronavirus update

RELATED: These places are hiring temporary workers as coronavirus increases demands

RELATED: How you can help local food pantries during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: List of things closed, canceled in St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns