Elsberry School District to offer voluntary 2-week early start to school year

"Our staff is busy working together to identify skills that were not mastered during the shutdown," the district said in a Facebook post

ELSBERRY, Mo. — The Elsberry School District is hoping to get an early start to the school year to make up for some of the time lost to the coronavirus pandemic last school year.

The program, which the district is calling the Summer Jumpstart, is a voluntary program that will "add two additional weeks to the school year to make up for some of the missed instruction during the COVID-19 closure."

The district said it will hold regularly scheduled classes and offer regular bus routes.

"Our staff is busy working together to identify skills that were not mastered during the shutdown," the district said in a Facebook post.

In a Facebook post last week, the district said it was working with the Lincoln County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on a plan for the district.

"As we develop our plan we will seek feedback from teachers and staff as our next step," the post said. "We will then present that plan to parents and students with the understanding that the plan may need to change based on new data and new recommendations released."

Many school districts are still trying to finalize plans on how to keep students and teachers healthy.

Missouri school districts will be allowed to have students attend every other day and learn remotely on alternating days, helping schools avoid fund penalties related to attendance.