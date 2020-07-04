MISSOURI, USA — More than 3,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus, the state said Tuesday afternoon.

According to numbers provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there are 3,037 confirmed cases and 53 deaths. The death numbers from the state health department are missing more than 15 deaths in our area.

The number of cases reported by the state in St. Louis County (1,203) was more than the county health department reported earlier in the day, but the 24 deaths reported by the county were much higher than the 15 in the state's count. St. Louis County has the largest number of cases and deaths of any county in the state.

The county announced 10 new deaths earlier Tuesday. The county said the 10 people who died were:

female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 50-59 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

male, 90-99 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is as follows:

Under 20 76

20-24 212

25-29 211

30-34 193

35-39 191

40-44 233

45-49 260

50-54 322

55-59 337

60-64 307

65-69 237

70-74 173

75-79 113

80+ 169

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is as follows:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 1

40-49 1

50-59 5

60-69 9

70-79 17

80+ 20

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, use our interactive map below.

