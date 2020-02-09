Missouri reports 1,458 new COVID-19 cases, weekly positivity rate nears 13%

In the St. Louis area, the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,458 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the weekly average positivity rate increased to 12.7%.

The department reported 87,213 cases and 1,542 deaths as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 1,458 cases and four deaths.

Wednesday's increase in cases was 400 more than Tuesday and 32 more than last Wednesday.

Wednesday was the eighth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases.

The department reported a total of 998,097 PCR — or polymerase chain reaction — tests Wednesday, an increase of 6,853 tests in the last 24 hours. The state's positivity rate increased from 8.65% on Tuesday to 8.74% on Wednesday. According to the department's dashboard, the positivity rate for the last seven days was 12.7%.

On Wednesday, the state reported 934 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, down from 942 hospitalizations reported Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations is delayed by 72 hours to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Wednesday represents hospitalizations on Aug. 30.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force did not hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon. The task force did provide COVID-19 data from area hospitals, which showed the seven-day averages of new admissions and total admissions trending down.

Here are all the numbers from the task force: