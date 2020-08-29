Missouri reports 32 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day

As of Aug. 29, there have been 1,496 total deaths related to the virus in the state

ST. LOUIS — The State of Missouri reported 32 COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday along with 1,198 new cases.

As of Aug. 29, there have been 1,496 total deaths related to the virus in the state, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The seven-day positivity rate for the state is at 12.2%.

The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force also released data for the St. Louis area. Hospital admissions increased.

Head of the pandemic task force, Dr. Garza, said earlier in the week the spike in hospital admissions was alarming.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Aug. 29.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 33 yesterday to 49 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 44 yesterday to 45 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 283 yesterday to 291 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID-19 positive hospitalizations increased – from 300 yesterday to 308 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID-19 positive hospitalizations decreased – from 89 yesterday to 78 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 92 yesterday to 93 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators increased – increased from 53 yesterday to 54 today.

- Across the system hospitals, 51 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,068.

COVID-19 update for August 29:

- 82,190 cumulative cases

- 1,496 total deaths

- 1,198 new cases, 32 new deaths (past 24 hours)

- 12.2%: 7 day positivity rate



