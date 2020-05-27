Gov. Parson gives update on coronavirus in Missouri

Parson is joined by officials with the health department, public safety department and Missouri Veterans Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19. You can watch the briefing live in the video player above.

On Tuesday, the state health department reported 12,291 cases and 686 deaths, an increase of 124 new cases and one death. The state also reported 160,113 PCR tests, an increase of 2,982 from Monday, according to the state's website.

Also joining Parson at the briefing is Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, Interim Director of the Missouri Veterans Commission Ryon Richmond and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

The state is currently in phase one of it's "Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan, allowing all businesses across the state to reopen if local leaders agree.

'Poor choices were made at the lake' | Gov. Parson addresses viral Lake of the Ozarks photos

During his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wasted no time in addressing the viral photos, videos and social media posts that showed people ignoring social distancing guidelines at the Lake of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend.

"There were some poor decisions that were made and social distancing was not followed," the governor said. "When social distancing is not followed it is potentially dangerous for everyone, especially our most at-risk individuals."

Gov. Parson pointed out that the people who were crowded in swim-up bars and at outdoor restaurants at the lake went home to districts and cities through the state, complicating the impact those decisions could have on local communities over the next couple weeks.

"Poor choices were made at the lake," Gov. Parson said, adding that many other Missourians throughout the state "made safe and responsible choices over the weekend."

Parson stressed the need to follow social distancing guidelines, which call for staying 6 feet away from others and limit exposure to others when outside of your home.

He called the importance of social distancing "a cause much bigger than ourselves" and said keeping the spread of COVID-19 low will help keep Missouri "headed in a safe and healthy direction."

Dr. Randall Williams, director of Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services Director, echoed the governor's concerns.

"Going forward, I would highly encourage people to practice social distancing," Williams said. "Just because you're outdoors, you still need to be 6 feet away."

"We really don't want to backslide," Williams emphasized.

When asked whether the state would get involved in enforcing social distancing measures, Gov. Parson said he would leave it up to local authorities.

"I think they'll make the right decisions," he said.

But, both local and state officials have the authority to enforce social distancing according to the Governor’s state-wide social distancing order which says “this order shall be observed throughout the state and enforced by all local and state health authorities.”