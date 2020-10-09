Missouri positivity rate drops as state reports 1,116 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

All the numbers reported by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force decreased Thursday, including hospitalizations and new admissions

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's positivity rate decreased for the first time since Aug. 23 even though the state reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 97,591 cases and 1,691 deaths as of Thursday, an increase of 1,116 cases and 18 deaths.

Thursday's case increase was 246 fewer than Wednesday and 281 fewer than last Thursday.

The department reported a total of 1,083,924 PCR — or polymerase chain reaction — tests Thursday, an increase of 13,015 tests in the last 24 hours. The state's positivity rate decreased from 9.01% on Wednesday to 9.00% on Wednesday. According to the department's dashboard, the positivity rate for the last seven days was 12.7%.

On Thursday, the state reported 932 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, up from 897 hospitalizations reported Wednesday. The number of hospitalizations is delayed by 72 hours to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Tuesday represents hospitalizations on Sept. 7.

All the numbers reported by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force decreased Thursday, including hospitalizations and new admissions.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 42* yesterday to 28 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 36 yesterday to 34 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 284 yesterday to 279 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 290 yesterday to 261 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 106 yesterday to 96 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 82 yesterday to 81 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 55 yesterday to 53 today.

Across the system hospitals, 54 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,540.