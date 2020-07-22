Pandemic task force to hold briefing after Missouri, St. Louis County report record COVID-19 increases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 36,063 cases, an increase of 1,301 cases in the last 24 hours

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold its Wednesday afternoon briefing at 3:30. You can watch the briefing in the player at the bottom of this story or on the task force's Facebook page.

Earlier in the day, both Missouri and St. Louis County reported single-day records for new cases of COVID-19.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 36,063 cases, an increase of 1,301 cases in the last 24 hours. The single-day increase broke the record of 1,138 set Tuesday and was 46% higher than the increase last Wednesday.

The health department reported 9,140 new polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 589,460. PCR tests are the swab tests that look for active infection in people. The single-day positivity rate in the state was 14.23%, the highest it has been since May 3.

The state also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,156.

St. Louis County also reported a record number of new cases Wednesday. The county reported 263 new cases, bringing the total to 9,624. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 619 COVID-19 deaths in the county, a single-day increase of nine deaths.

As of this writing, other counties in the area have not updated their COVID-19 data. This story will be updated when those updates are published.

Many of the single-day numbers tracked by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force decreased Tuesday, but the seven-day moving averages continued to increase.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41 yesterday to 35 today. *

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 35 yesterday to 36 today. *

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 228 yesterday to 234 today. *

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 260 yesterday to 250 today. *

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 176 yesterday to 152 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 58 yesterday to 55 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 31 yesterday to 29 today.

Across the system hospitals, 41 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,470.

*These numbers have been updated to reflect the true number of daily admissions. There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions. This, in turn, affected the seven-day moving average of admissions.

The task force said St. Louis Area hospitals had 40 COVID positive admissions on one given day. The Task Force Hospitals, comprising all four major health systems in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, reported 41 admissions on Saturday.

"This sobering milestone for the St. Louis area means the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid rate throughout our community. Not only are more people catching the virus and spreading it to others, but they’re now impacting the vulnerable in the community, meaning more medical intervention is needed," a press release from the task force said Tuesday.

“We don’t want to get back to where we were in April when we were concerned about the availability of hospital beds and ventilators,” Dt. Alex Garza, Incident Commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said in the press release.