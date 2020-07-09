Missouri reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, St. Louis area hospitalizations down

Before Monday, the department had reported 12 consecutive days of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported fewer than 1,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time since August 25.

The department reported 94,340 cases and 1,659 deaths as of Monday, a single-day increase of 906 cases and one death.

Monday's increase was 326 fewer than Sunday and 136 fewer than last Monday. Before Monday, the department had reported 12 consecutive days of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases, the longest such streak of the pandemic.

The department reported just one new death Monday after reporting more than 80 deaths over the weekend, many of which the department said happened between June and August. The additional deaths were discovered when the department corrected a technical issue.

The department reported a total of 1,054,385 PCR — or polymerase chain reaction — tests Monday, an increase of 8,542 tests in the last 24 hours. The state's positivity rate increased from 8.93% on Sunday to 8.95% on Monday. According to the department's dashboard, the positivity rate for the last seven days was 13.8%.

On Monday, the state reported 950 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, down from 966 hospitalizations reported Sunday. The number of hospitalizations is delayed by 72 hours to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Monday represents hospitalizations on Sept. 4.

In the St. Louis area, the seven-day average hospitalizations and new admissions both decreased Monday, but the data may be subject to change. The task force said the holiday weekend has caused a delay in the delivery of some data, which could cause some changes tomorrow.

The task force did not hold a briefing Monday due to the holiday. The next briefing will be Wednesday.

Here are all the numbers from the task force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 29* yesterday to 32 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 37* yesterday to 36 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 293 yesterday to 288 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 267 yesterday to 276 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased 72 yesterday to 113 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 82 yesterday to 78 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 53 today.

Across the system hospitals, 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,426.