Missouri health department's testing data change causes confusion

The state had been lumping PCR tests together with antibody tests. Public health experts say the data should be reported separately to allow tracking of active cases

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services split its testing data into two different groups Saturday, further complicating the data.

The department rolled out a new dashboard Thursday with one testing tab, but on Saturday, the dashboard had a tab for PCR testing and another for serology testing. PCR testing is conducted with swabs in the nose and throat to determine if the patient is actively infected with COVID-19. Serology testing is a blood test that looks for antibodies that would indicate a previous infection.

On Sunday, the state reported 151,619 PCT tests and 18,868 serology tests in the state. More in-depth testing information was only available to "a member of this organization," an error message said Sunday evening. The total number of tests reported Saturday and Sunday evening were both less than the total reported by the state Thursday night, the last update before the testing data was separated.

Viral test results should be reported separately, public health experts say. That allows for tracking of how many people have confirmed active infections, the percentage of people testing positive and how those numbers change over time — all crucial for guiding public policy.

According to the Associated Press, even the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been lumping together tests that measure different things.

The CDC told The Associated Press on Friday that the problem started several weeks ago when the agency began collecting data from states using an electronic reporting system that had been developed for other diseases. At the time, nearly all lab results being reported were from live viral testing. But in the ensuing weeks, antibody tests expanded and CDC officials realized they had a growing number of those mixing in with the viral results, the CDC's Dr. Daniel Pollock said.

Pollock said officials are working to separate the data, but it is a labor-intensive process that could take another week or two. He acknowledged the agency could have moved to fix the problem sooner.

Such errors render the CDC numbers about how many Americans are infected “uninterpretable,” creating a misleading picture for people trying to make decisions based on the data, said Ashish Jha, director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute,

“It is incumbent on health departments and the CDC to make sure they’re presenting information that’s accurate. And if they can’t get it, then don’t show the data at all,” Jha said. “Faulty data is much, much worse than no data.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 236 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 11,988 Sunday afternoon, but it is unclear how many of the new positive cases came from PCR testing and how many were a result of serology testing. A total of 692 serology tests came back positive.

The state also reported 681 deaths, an increase of 5 deaths. The department's count did not include about 300 cases and five deaths reported by local health departments. Local health departments have more up-to-date information about their area, so the numbers are typically higher than the state's numbers.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has not replied to a request for more information as of this writing. 5 On Your Side has also asked the Illinois Department of Public Health if their testing data includes serology tests, but there has been no reply as of this writing.

On Thursday, Governor Mike Parson said testing would be ramped up in the state starting in the next week.

He said the state will focus on three testing strategies: boxed-in, community sampling and sentinel testing.

The boxed-in approach will focus largely on congregate living facilities like nursing homes and assisted living communities. There are 163 facilities across the state that have had at least one positive confirmed case of COVID-19, Parson said. The goal is to test 1,850 people per day at such facilities and identify and isolate the cases as quickly as possible.

"The more testing we do, the more knowledge we have on what the situation in Missouri actually looks like and the better equipped to move forward," he said.