Task force revises new admissions from Wednesday, Missouri reports 1,512 new COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic revised the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported Wednesday after it found some of the new admissions occurred on a different day.

On Wednesday, the task force reported 71 new COVID-19 admissions in the St. Louis area, more than any other day in the pandemic and a number incident commander Dr. Alex Garza called fairly concerning. In Thursday's update, the task force said the number of new admissions was actually 66 after a review found that some of the new admissions occurred on a different day.

"You will notice a change in yesterday’s data. Given the large increase in hospital admissions, we went back to our health care system data teams to double-check their admissions numbers and did find one data entry error, changing yesterday’s daily admission total from 71 admissions to 66 admissions," the task force said in a statement. "We regret the error and apologize for any issue this may cause. The numbers below have been updated accordingly."

Wednesday's new admissions data is now the second-highest in a single-day. On April 8, the task force reported 69 new admissions.

Thursday's task force numbers update is as follows:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 66* yesterday to 37 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 44* today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 267 yesterday to 276 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 309 yesterday to 303 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 114 yesterday to 116 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 86 yesterday to 89 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 45 today.

Across the system hospitals, 43 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,970.

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in two weeks.

The department reported 79,574 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,450 deaths, an increase of 1,512 cases and one death.

Thursday's increase in cases was 86 more than Wednesday and 454 more than last Thursday. It was the first time the department reported more than 1,500 new cases in a day since Aug. 12.

The department reported 943,023 PCR tests, a single-day increase of 10,883. On Thursday, the state's overall positivity rate increased from 8.37% to 8.44%. The department says the seven-day average positivity is 12.1%.