MISSOURI, USA — Missouri now has more than 4,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 140 deaths.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,686 cases and 133 deaths, an increase of 298 cases and 19 deaths from the numbers reported Tuesday. The numbers reported by the department did not include nine deaths and about 50 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 4,714 cases and 142 deaths in Missouri.

The St. Louis area accounts for 100 deaths and more than 3,000 cases. St. Louis County has 1,851 cases and 53 deaths, St. Louis has 706 cases and 24 deaths and St. Charles County has 384 cases and 14 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 109

20-24 295

25-29 317

30-34 300

35-39 294

40-44 349

45-49 411

50-54 468

55-59 493

60-64 467

65-69 365

70-74 269

75-79 203

80+ 342

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 3

40-49 4

50-59 14

60-69 24

70-79 39

80+ 49

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:

