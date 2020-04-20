JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a small increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day Monday.

The department reported 5,807 cases and 177 deaths, an increase of 140 cases and one death from the numbers reported Sunday. It comes a day after the state reported 150 new cases and one new death.

The numbers reported by the department did not include 32 deaths and about 70 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 5,887 cases and 209 deaths in Missouri.

The St. Louis area now accounts for more than 4,000 of those confirmed cases, more than two-thirds of the state's confirmed cases. The St. Louis area also accounts for 159 of the state's 209 deaths, more than 75%. The St. Louis area makes up less than about 38% of the population of the state.

St. Louis County has the most deaths (82) and cases (2,289) of any county in the state.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 141

20-24 351

25-29 398

30-34 370

35-39 373

40-44 419

45-49 498

50-54 542

55-59 589

60-64 564

65-69 439

70-74 331

75-79 268

80+ 518

Unknown 6

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 3

40-49 5

50-59 16

60-69 38

70-79 48

80+ 67

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: These 5 ZIP codes have the most confirmed coronavirus cases per person in the St. Louis area

RELATED: St. Louis mayor says city expected to reach peak later this week, announces 2 new testing sites

RELATED: Missouri begins processing unemployment claims for self-employed workers