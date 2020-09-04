MISSOURI, USA — Missouri has more than 3,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday and reported information based on race for the first time.

According to numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Thursday, 3,539 people have tested positive and 77 people have died. The number of deaths reported by the state does not include 10 deaths in the St. Louis area, including six from the City of St. Louis.

St. Louis County has the highest number of cases and deaths. The state health department said the county has 1,393 cases, up 56 cases from the county's update earlier in the day. The county and the state are both reporting 28 deaths in St. Louis County. St. Louis County reported two new deaths Thursday.

The state is now reporting cases by race. According to the state data, white people account for 33% of cases and 47% of deaths, black people account for 25% of cases and 18% of deaths. According to state data, 36% of the cases and 31% of the deaths are of unknown race.

According to the 2010 census, 11.6% of the population in Missouri is black, and 82.8% is white.

Cases by race

Missouri DHSS

Deaths by race

Missouri DHSS

The age breakdown for the state-reported cases is as follows:

Under 20 81

20-24 230

25-29 244

30-34 224

35-39 223

40-44 263

45-49 301

50-54 358

55-59 386

60-64 360

65-69 283

70-74 212

75-79 139

80+ 232

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is as follows:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 1

40-49 1

50-59 5

60-69 10

70-79 19

80+ 22

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:

