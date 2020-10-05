Missouri surpasses 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nears 500 deaths

St. Louis and St. Louis County account for 5,406 coronavirus cases and 350 deaths

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, more than half of which are in St. Louis or St. Louis County.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 9,844 cases and 482 deaths Sunday afternoon, an increase of 178 cases and 10 deaths from the numbers reported on Saturday. The state also said a total of 115,546 people have been tested, an increase of 6,825 tests since the count was last updated on Thursday.

The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

177 on Saturday

148 on Friday

239 on Thursday

186 on Wednesday

162 on Tuesday

368 on Monday

The department's count did not include 15 deaths more than 150 cases reported by local health departments, bringing the total to 10,007 cases and 497 deaths.

St. Louis and St. Louis County account for more than half of the cases in the state and 350 of the state's 497 deaths. St. Louis and St. Louis County account for about 21% of the state's overall population.

St. Louis County has the highest number of total cases(3,932) and deaths(262), but St. Louis has a higher number of cases per 100,000 people. The only counties with higher rates than St. Louis are Saline and Moniteau counties, both of which have seen outbreaks at meat-packing facilities.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 315

20-24 580

25-29 672

30-34 675

35-39 652

40-44 693

45-49 807

50-54 843

55-59 926

60-64 890

65-69 692

70-74 556

75-79 430

80+ 1104

Unknown 9

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 9

50-59 37

60-69 85

70-79 122

80+ 225

For a full county-by-county breakdown of cases, use our interactive map: