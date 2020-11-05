Missouri health department reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a month

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported just 74 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the smallest single-day increase in more than a month.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 9,918 cases and 488 deaths in the state Monday, an increase of 74 cases and six deaths from Sunday's totals. The state reported running 115,546 total tests. As of 3 p.m., that number hadn't been updated for the day.
The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:
- 178 on Sunday
- 177 on Saturday
- 148 on Friday
- 239 on Thursday
- 186 on Wednesday
- 162 on Tuesday
The state's count did not include 15 deaths and about 180 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 10,103 cases and 502 deaths.
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 318
- 20-24 584
- 25-29 682
- 30-34 680
- 35-39 661
- 40-44 702
- 45-49 812
- 50-54 846
- 55-59 932
- 60-64 894
- 65-69 692
- 70-74 559
- 75-79 433
- 80+ 1115
- Unknown 8
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 9
- 50-59 37
- 60-69 86
- 70-79 122
- 80+ 230
For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:
