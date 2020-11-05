Missouri health department reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a month

The last time Missouri saw an increase of fewer than 100 cases was April 5. At that time, the state reported a total of 2,367 cases

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported just 74 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the smallest single-day increase in more than a month.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 9,918 cases and 488 deaths in the state Monday, an increase of 74 cases and six deaths from Sunday's totals. The state reported running 115,546 total tests. As of 3 p.m., that number hadn't been updated for the day.

The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

178 on Sunday

177 on Saturday

148 on Friday

239 on Thursday

186 on Wednesday

162 on Tuesday

The state's count did not include 15 deaths and about 180 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 10,103 cases and 502 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 318

20-24 584

25-29 682

30-34 680

35-39 661

40-44 702

45-49 812

50-54 846

55-59 932

60-64 894

65-69 692

70-74 559

75-79 433

80+ 1115

Unknown 8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 9

50-59 37

60-69 86

70-79 122

80+ 230