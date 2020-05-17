Missouri health department reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 patients, task force reports lowest number of ventilators in use

On Sunday, the task force reported 75 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, the lowest number since they started tracking the number on April 5

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The department reported 10,789 cases and 594 deaths Sunday, an increase of 114 cases and five deaths. The state also reported an increase of 6,915 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 146,255.

The single-day increases reported by DHSS over the last week were:

219 on Saturday

139 on Friday

175 on Thursday

136 on Wednesday

88 on Tuesday

74 on Monday

As of Sunday, the percent of tests coming back positive in Missouri — also known as the positivity rate — was 7.55%. That number has been trending down slowly since at 10% on April 19.

The state's count did not include five deaths and about 200 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total in the state to 11,048 cases and 599 deaths. Local health departments have more up to date information about their area, so the numbers are typically higher than the state's numbers.

St. Louis and St. Louis County are the top two areas in terms of cases and deaths, but other counties have higher rates per 100,000 people. St. Louis has the highest rate in our are with 542 cases per 100,000, but Saline County(1,080 per 100,000), Sullivan County(591 per 100,000) and Buchanan County(578 per 100,000) all have higher rates.

Even though the St. Louis Area accounts for more than half of the cases in the state, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force continued to report improving numbers in the area's hospitals Sunday.

On Sunday, the task force reported 75 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, the lowest number since they started tracking the number on April 5. The task force said 467 people are being treated for COVID-19 in area hospitals. That is an increase of 11 patients from Saturday, but the number has been below 500 for four consecutive days, the longest streak since they started tracking.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases on Sunday was:

Under 20 365

20-24 639

25-29 756

30-34 734

35-39 720

40-44 766

45-49 875

50-54 915

55-59 995

60-64 946

65-69 738

70-74 598

75-79 472

80+ 1262

Unknown 8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths on Sunday was:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 12

50-59 43

60-69 107

70-79 150

80+ 278

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: