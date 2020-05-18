Missouri health department reports fewer than 200 new cases again Monday

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 156 new cases and 11 new deaths across the state Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The department reported 10,945 cases and 605 deaths Monday, an increase of 156 cases and 11 deaths. The state also reported an increase of 5,083 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 151,338.

The single-day increases reported by DHSS over the last week were:

114 on Sunday

219 on Saturday

139 on Friday

175 on Thursday

136 on Wednesday

88 on Tuesday

As of Sunday, the percent of tests coming back positive in Missouri — also known as the positivity rate — was 7.58%. That number has been trending down since peaking at 10% on April 19. That number can represent an increase in testing capacity, a decrease in the spread of the virus or both.

The state's count did not include two deaths and about 240 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total in the state to 11,188 cases and 607 deaths. Local health departments have more up-to-date information about their area, so the numbers are typically higher than the state's numbers.

St. Louis and St. Louis County are the top two areas in terms of cases and deaths, but other counties have higher rates per 100,000 people. St. Louis has the highest rate in our area with 550 cases per 100,000, but Saline County(1,093 per 100,000), Buchanan County(595 per 100,000) and Sullivan County(591 per 100,000) all have higher rates.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases Monday was:

Under 20 376

20-24 649

25-29 771

30-34 745

35-39 730

40-44 777

45-49 889

50-54 929

55-59 1008

60-64 960

65-69 743

70-74 607

75-79 481

80+ 1272

Unknown 8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths Monday was:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 12

50-59 44

60-69 108

70-79 153

80+ 284