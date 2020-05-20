Missouri health department reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services changed to a new dashboard that features more information

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The department reported 11,232 cases and 631 deaths Wednesday, an increase of 152 cases and 15 deaths. The number of tests conducted in the state increased by 3,688 on Wednesday to a total of 161,984.

The single-day case increases reported by DHSS over the last week were:

135 on Tuesday

156 on Monday

114 on Sunday

219 on Saturday

139 on Friday

175 on Thursday

As of Tuesday, the percent of tests coming back positive in Missouri — also known as the positivity rate — was 7.19%. That number has been trending down since peaking at 10% on April 19. That number can represent an increase in testing capacity, a decrease in the spread of the virus or both.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he wants to ramp up COVID-19 testing across the state.

"We have the testing capacity and we have to find ways to use that capacity to test as many people as we can," Parson said during his Tuesday afternoon briefing.

His administration has a goal of performing 7,500 tests per day, starting next week.

"The more tests we can do today also prepares us more for this fall when school systems open up, when the universities open up. When the flu season gets here again, it's important we do more testing so that we're prepared."

The state's count did not include six deaths and about 280 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total in the state to 11,510 cases and 637 deaths. Local health departments have more up-to-date information about their area, so the numbers are typically higher than the state's numbers.

St. Louis and St. Louis County are the top two areas in terms of cases and deaths, but other counties have higher rates per 100,000 people. St. Louis has the highest rate in our area with 567 cases per 100,000, but Saline County(1,124 per 100,000), Buchanan County(643 per 100,000) and Sullivan County(607 per 100,000) all have higher rates. St. Louis County has the sixth-highest rate, 439 cases per 100,000.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services changed to a new dashboard that features more information, including 7-day increase trends for individual counties.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases as of Wednesday was:

Under 20 393

20-24 669

25-29 811

30-34 768

35-39 751

40-44 794

45-49 904

50-54 956

55-59 1025

60-64 981

65-69 757

70-74 621

75-79 490

80+ 1301

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths as of Wednesday was:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 13

50-59 43

60-69 108

70-79 164

80+ 299

For a full county-by-county breakdown, including per 100,000 data, use our interactive map: