Missouri reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for second time this week

This came the day after the state reported the lowest number of new cases in a week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Saturday. This came the day after the state reported the lowest number of new cases in a week.

The department reported a total of 11,558 cases and 671 deaths Friday, which was an increase of 218 cases and 10 deaths.

The single-day increases reported by the DHSS over the last week were:

108 on Thursday

152 on Wednesday

135 on Tuesday

156 on Monday

114 on Sunday

219 on Saturday

The health department has not updated its total of new tests conducted as of 3 p.m. Friday. The state’s number stands at 172,946. On Thursday, Missouri reported 10,962 new tests, which was the highest single-day increase during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, the percent of tests coming back positive in Missouri — also known as the positivity rate — was 6.74%, the lowest it's been since April 2. That number can represent an increase in testing capacity, a decrease in the spread of the virus or both.

The state’s count did not include five deaths and about 290 cases reported by locak health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total in the state to 11,850 cases and 676 deaths. Local health departments have more up-to-date information about their area, so the numbers are typically higher than the state's numbers.

St. Louis and St. Louis County are the top two areas in terms of cases and deaths, but other counties have higher rates per 100,000 people. St. Louis has the highest rate in our area with 546 cases per 100,000, but Saline County (1,135 per 100,000), Buchanan County (676 per 100,000) and Sullivan County (626 per 100,000) all have higher rates. St. Louis County has the fifth-highest rate, 438 cases per 100,000.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases as of Thursday was:

Under 20 426

20-24 695

25-29 849

30-34 797

35-39 778

40-44 808

45-49 930

50-54 971

55-59 1,045

60-64 1,013

65-69 772

70-74 630

75-79 496

80+ 1,340

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths as of Thursday was:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 4

40-49 13

50-59 43

60-69 112

70-79 175

80+ 323

For a full county-by-county breakdown, including per 100,000 data, use our interactive map: