Missouri health department reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

The new cases came on the same day Gov. Mike Parson announced Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan would be extended

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an increase of 181 COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The department reported a total of 12,673 cases and 707 deaths Thursday, an increase of 181 cases and 11 deaths. The state also reported an increase of 5,560 new PCR tests, bringing the state's total to 170,864.

The single-day case increases over the last week were:

201 on Wednesday

124 on Tuesday

179 on Monday

236 on Sunday

194 on Saturday

218 on Friday

The positivity rate in the state decreased to 7.42% Thursday, down from 7.56% on Wednesday. The rate has dropped each day since the state made changes to the way it reports testing data.

On Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced that Phase 1 of Missouri's reopening plan would be extended to June 15. He stressed the extension does not indicate the state has taken a step backward in its recovery from the coronavirus.

“We want to make sure we’re fully prepared for Phase 2,” he said. “Our efforts are showing positive results.”

The Missouri DHSS COVID-19 count did not include about 300 cases and five deaths reported by St. Louis area health departments, bringing the totals to 13,015 cases and 713 deaths in the state. Local health departments typically have more up-to-date information than the state.

St. Louis and St. Louis County account for more than half of the cases and deaths in the state. St. Louis County has the highest number of cases(4,876) and deaths(395) of any county in the state, but St. Louis city has a higher rate of cases.

St. Louis has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the area with 634 per 100,000 , but there are three counties in the state with higher rates. Saline County has the highest with 1,173 per 100,000 followed by Sullivan at 886 and Buchanan with 774.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases as of Wednesday was:

Under 20 499

20-24 787

25-29 962

30-34 899

35-39 866

40-44 881

45-49 1,006

50-54 1,052

55-59 1,074

60-64 824

65-69 1,119

70-74 685

75-79 533

80+ 1,474

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths as of Wednesday was:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 13

50-59 45

60-69 119

70-79 186

80+ 338