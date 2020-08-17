Missouri reports 26 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, most since June

Monday was the second day in a row the department reported more than 20 new COVID-19 deaths. On Sunday, it reported 21

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, the highest single-day increase since June 18.

On Monday, the department also reported 1,148 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the states totals to 68,623 cases and 1,393 deaths.

Monday was the second day in a row the department reported more than 20 new COVID-19 deaths. On Sunday, it reported 21.

Monday's increase in cases was 70 more than Sunday and 121 more than last Monday.

The department reported 12,999 new polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests Monday, bringing the total in the state to 858,617. On Monday, the state's positivity rate increased from 7.98% to 7.99%.

The rolling seven-day averages of both testing and cases have increased over the last few days.

Statewide hospitalizations decreased Monday. The department reported 853 hospitalizations Sunday. The data is lagged three days to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Sunday reflects the number of hospitalizations on Aug. 14.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will not be conducting any briefings this week, but it will continue to provide hospital data. On Monday, new admissions continued to decrease.

Below is the data provided by the task force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 38* yesterday to 32 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41* yesterday to 40 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 274 yesterday to 273 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations remained the same at 273 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 124 yesterday to 112 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 75 today for the third day in a row.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 40 yesterday to 39 today.

Across the system hospitals, 29 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,550.