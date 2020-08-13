Missouri reports 1,267 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, St. Louis County reports 387

St. Louis County reported 387 new cases Thursday, the most in a single day in the county since July 30

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third time in the last four days Thursday.

The department reported 1,267 new cases and two new deaths Thursday, bringing the state's totals to 63,797 cases and 1,325 deaths.

Thursday's increase in cases was 328 cases fewer than Wednesday, but 205 more than last Thursday.

The department reported 12,776 new polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 811,357. On Thursday, the state's positivity rate increased from 7.83% to 7.86%.

After decreasing for much of last week, the seven-day average of new cases has increased over the past few days. The seven-day average of new tests has also increased over the past few days, but the overall positivity rate in the state continues to increase.

Statewide hospitalizations increased again Thursday. The department reported 882 hospitalizations Thursday. The data is lagged three days to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Thursday reflects the number of hospitalizations on Aug. 10.

St. Louis County reported 387 new cases Thursday, the most in a single day in the county since July 30. The county also reported one new death, bringing the totals in the County to 15,872 cases and 673 deaths.

The county has conducted 205,934 tests.

In the St. Louis area, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 admissions decreased again Thursday. The average now sits at 38, just below what the task force considers in the "red zone."

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 37* yesterday to 34 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 39 yesterday to 38 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 274 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 260 yesterday to 267 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 149 yesterday to 159 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 74 yesterday to 76 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 45 yesterday to 47 today.

Across the system hospitals, 37 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,403.