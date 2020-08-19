Missouri surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in state, St. Louis area decrease

In the last 29 days, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri has doubled, going from 34,762 cases on July 21 to 70,675 Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri and in the St. Louis area decreased Wednesday as Missouri eclipsed 70,000 cases statewide.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 70,675 cases and 1,414 deaths Wednesday, an increase of 1,258 cases and 12 deaths.

Wednesday's increase in cases was 464 more cases than Tuesday, but 337 fewer than last Wednesday.

In the last 29 days, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri has doubled, going from 34,762 cases on July 21 to 70,675 Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 874,795 PCR tests, a single-day increase of 7,314. On Wednesday, the state's overall positivity rate increased from 8.00% to 8.08%.

Statewide hospitalizations decreased Wednesday. The department reported 875 hospitalizations Wednesday, down from 891 Tuesday. The data is lagged three days to ensure accuracy, so the number reported Wednesday reflects the number of hospitalizations on Aug. 16.

Hospitalizations were also down in the St. Louis Area. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 249 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, the lowest since July 31.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 35 yesterday to 37 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remains the same at 40 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 273 yesterday to 272 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 278 yesterday to 249 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 114 yesterday to 133 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 80 yesterday to 71 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 41 today.

Across the system hospitals, 59 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,651.

On Wednesday, there were 126 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in St. Louis County, bringing the totals in the county to 17,094 cases and 705 deaths.

The single-day increase of 125 cases is the lowest since Aug. 9.