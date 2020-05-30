Missouri reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, St. Louis task force metrics remain on decline

St. Louis County still leads the way when it comes to overall cases in the state, with 4,773

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 122 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The department reported a total of 12,962 cases and 771 deaths Saturday, an increase of 167 cases and 33 deaths since Friday.

The state also reported an increase of 7,763 new PCR tests, bringing the state’s total to 185,434.

St. Louis County still leads the way when it comes to overall cases in the state, with 4,773. St. Louis City is second with 1,796. These numbers are according to the state's website. The totals from individual counties often appear higher than the state's official count.

St. Louis has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the area with 637 per 100,000, but there are three counties in the state with higher rates. Saline County has the highest with 1,173 per 100,000 followed by Sullivan at 903 and Buchanan with 786.

On Saturday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released more encouraging numbers.