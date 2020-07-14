Missouri sets record for new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations in St. Louis area continue to rise

St. Louis County also reported a record 243 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 8,140

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported a new single-day record of new coronavirus cases Tuesday as hospitalizations in the St. Louis area continued to climb.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 28,862 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, an increase of 936 cases in a single day. The single-day increase topped the state's previous high of 795, which was reported last Thursday.

After three consecutive days of more than 10,000 tests, the state reported 9,326 tests performed in the last 24 hours. As a result of the increases, the positivity rate in the state increased slightly on Tuesday, from 5.63 on Monday to 5.71 on Tuesday.

The DHSS also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the total in the state to 1,093.

St. Louis County also reported a record number of new cases Tuesday with 243, bringing the county's total to 8,140. As of Tuesday, the county has twice as many cases as any other jurisdiction in the state, but nine counties and the City of St. Louis all have higher rates per 100,000 people.

St. Charles County, Jefferson County and St. Louis have not provided their nightly case updates as of this writing.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported increases in nearly all the numbers they track and report.

Here are the latest numbers from task force hospitals on Tuesday:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 28 yesterday to 26 today. *

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 29 yesterday to 30 today. *

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 175 yesterday to 179 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 182 yesterday to 208 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 125 yesterday to 152 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 49 yesterday to 52 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators stayed the same at 26 today.

Across the system hospitals, 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,223.

*These numbers have been updated to reflect the true number of daily admissions. There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions. This, in turn, affected the seven-day moving average of admissions.

According to the Missouri DHSS dashboard, the state reported a large decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, going from 955 on July 10 to 811 on July 11. The data is lagged 72 hours to increase accuracy, but the data might change.

Some hospital data in the dashboard's chart was retroactively changed in previous days. On Monday, for example, the dashboard said there were 932 hospitalizations on July 10, but on Tuesday, the chart showed 955 hospitalizations for that date.