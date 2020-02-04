MISSOURI, USA — Missouri's coronavirus cases continue to increase rapidly, passing 1,800 cases a few days after reaching 1,000 cases.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has 1,834 confirmed COVID-19, and 19 deaths. However, the state's count is still behind Wednesday night's totals in St. Louis and St. Charles County and does not include multiple deaths in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County still has the most cases by a wide margin, and on Thursday, the number increased to 712. Five people have died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County.

The age breakdown for cases reported by the state are as follows:

Under 20 50

20-24 154

25-29 124

30-34 123

35-39 113

40-44 141

45-49 157

50-54 191

55-59 185

60-64 179

65-69 144

70-74 109

75-79 62

80+ 101

You can see a county by county breakdown with the interactive map below. The numbers will be updated shortly.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Urban League to host St. Louis area's largest food giveaway

RELATED: St. Louis County implements rapid notification order for COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Missouri sees historic spike in unemployment claims amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: St. Louis County warns dozens of non-compliant businesses to shut their doors

RELATED: Missouri lagging behind Illinois, other states in statewide response to COVID-19