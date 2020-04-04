JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri now has more than 2,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of April 4.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has 2,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 178 more than on Friday.

The state report included 24 deaths, which is five more than on Friday.

St. Louis County still has far more cases than any other county in the state. As of Saturday afternoon, the state reported 864 confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Louis County.

