MISSOURI, USA — Missouri has more than 5,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and nearly 4,000 of them are in the St. Louis area.

On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,667 cases and 176 deaths, an increase of 150 cases and 1 death from the numbers reported Saturday. The numbers reported by the department did not include 17 deaths and about 60 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 5,733 cases and 193 deaths in Missouri.

The St. Louis Area accounts for 3,986 cases and 143 deaths. St. Louis County has more cases(2,235) and deaths(81) than any other county in the state.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 135

20-24 348

25-29 391

30-34 363

35-39 367

40-44 405

45-49 484

50-54 528

55-59 577

60-64 553

65-69 427

70-74 327

75-79 256

80+ 496

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 3

40-49 5

50-59 16

60-69 38

70-79 48

80+ 66

For a full county by county breakdown, use our interactive map.

