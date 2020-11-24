Missouri launches new COVID-19 vaccine website

The new website includes answers to common questions such as when residents will be able to receive the vaccine and how well it works

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents.

MOStopsCOVID.com provides residents with information regarding the safety of the vaccines and research and production processes.

“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” Parson said. “The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated but are instead occurring simultaneously. Safety is not being sacrificed, and it’s important for Missourians to understand this.”

The new website includes answers to common questions such as when residents will be able to receive the vaccine and how well it works, according to a press release. It also clarifies misinformation that people may have heard about the vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the purpose of the vaccine is to:

Decrease death and serious disease

Preserve functioning of society

Reduce extra burden that COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities

Increase the chance for everyone to enjoy health and well-being

A vaccine will initially become available in a limited quantity once it is proven safe and effective, approved for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA, and when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has provided its recommendations on the use of the vaccines.