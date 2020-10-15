Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard fixed after being down for several days

The department said an error in how data was being exported caused inaccurate reporting on Oct. 10

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard is back up and running after being down for several days.

The Department of Health and Senior Services said on Wednesday evening it completed resolving a data extract issue in reporting of COVID-19 cases, tests and deaths. It said an error in how data was being exported caused inaccurate reporting on Oct. 10.

“A malfunction occurred in the automated system, which resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours. This number actually reflected an increase in cases over multiple days leading up to Oct. 10, not a one-day increase,” the department said in a press release.

The department said the problem was due to the fact files in daily use now consist of more than 2.2 million records.

DHSS said it continues to encourage people to follow the past 7-day trends for all data sets. From Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 9,166 cases were reported, for an average of 1,309 per day. From Oct. 7-13, 9,908 cases were reported, for an average of 1,415 per day.

The updated number of total reported cases increased by the following each day:

• Oct. 10 +1,381

• Oct. 11 +1,235

• Oct. 12 +988

• Oct. 13 +1,338

When cases are reported to DHSS, they are added to the total count on the dashboard the following day. Then each case is assigned to a date based on the day the patient was tested.

Adjustments in data are still to be expected over time given that data quality assurance is an ongoing effort in order to provide the most accurate data as the number and types of tests continue to expand.