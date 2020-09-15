Missouri reports 18 deaths, 1,317 new cases of COVID-19

In the St. Louis area, the metrics, including new hospital admissions, remained steady

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 18 new deaths associated with the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,732. There were 1,317 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 105,396, according to data on the state's website.

Locally, the metrics remain steady, according to data provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The task force provided the following data Tuesday:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 27* today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 35* yesterday to 34 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 274 yesterday to 272 today..

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 270 yesterday to 269 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 107 yesterday to 85 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 75 yesterday to 72 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 47 yesterday to 48 today.

Across the system hospitals, 50 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,752.

The task force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza said Tuesday that people should be ready to live with restrictions for at least another year. Although the region is better to equipped to handle the virus, the spread contiues.

The task force issued the following adjustments to data previously provided: "Sunday’s admissions number is 39, adjusted from 35. That changed the seven-day rolling average to 35. Monday’s admissions number also climbed due to delayed test results. It is now 27 – it was 24."



