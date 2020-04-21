Missouri EMT is state’s first COVID-19-related death in line of duty

Billy Birmingham died of complications from COVID-19 after responding to several service calls in which there were patients who were positive for the virus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered flags to fly half-staff on Wednesday in honor of a Kansas City Fire Department EMT.

Billy Birmingham is the first known COVID-19 line of duty death of a first responder in the State of Missouri, according to a press release. His funeral will be held on April 22.

Parson ordered the flags to fly at half-staff at all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties and fire houses across the state on April 22.

According to the release, Birmingham died of complications from COVID-19 after responding to several service calls during which there were patients who were positive for the coronavirus.

“In the face of this unprecedented public health crisis, Billy Birmingham repeatedly and without hesitation risked his own health and safety by responding to emergency calls,” Gov. Parson said. “EMT Birmingham died heroically and selflessly in service to others. His death is a reminder to all of us to appreciate and thank the EMTs, paramedics, and all first responders who are serving on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.”

Birmingham served as a member of the Metropolitan Ambulance Services Trust (MAST) from 1998 to 2010 and continued his service as a member of the Kansas City Fire Department following the consolidation of MAST and KCFD in 2010, the release said. He was an ordained minister and founded Agape Love Ministries of Christ Unlimited in 2012. He was 69 years old and is survived by six children, 14 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.