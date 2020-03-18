BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — A person in Boone County is the first person in the state to die from coronavirus, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Wednesday afternoon.

That individual was reported positive in Boone County yesterday. It was a travel-related case, a Boone County health official said.

He said the person died in their home, and they found out when family members called 911 to get help. The first responders who went to the home were wearing personal protective equipment and are now quarantined.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state of Missouri reported 16 cases of coronavirus, including two in St. Louis and four in St. Louis County.

The announcement comes one day after the first reported death in Illinois, a Chicago-area resident in her 60s who tested positive for the virus earlier this month and had contact with a known COVID-19 case.

State and local leaders in the Bi-State have made decisions to stop dine-in options at restaurants and to limit crowd sizes in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

