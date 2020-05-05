More than 400 employees at Missouri food plant test positive for COVID-19

More than 2,300 asymptomatic employees were tested

ST JOSEPH, Mo. — More than 400 workers at Triumph Foods have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services conducted comprehensive testing of asymptomatic workers from April 27 to May 1.

Out of the 2,367 workers who were tested, 412 employees and contract workers tested positive for the virus, despite having no related symptoms, according to a press release from DHSS.

The testing was part of Missouri’s “box in” testing strategy when an outbreak is present among people living or working closely together, DHSS said.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered meat processing plants to remain open, calling the plants critical infrastructure.