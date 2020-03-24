JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Food stamp benefits in Missouri will be getting an increase and extension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Social Services Family Support Division requested and has been approved for a waiver to extend food stamp certification periods by six months for re-certifications due in March, April and May.

This will prevent foot stamp benefits from ending during the coronavirus outbreak.

DSS is also waiving all work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents through the end of the federal emergency COVID-19 declaration, according to a press release.

“For the health and well-being of low-income Missourians who rely on Food Stamp benefits, Missouri sought changes to the administration of the Food Stamp program in this state to meet the needs of our most vulnerable citizens,” Governor Mike Parson said in the release. “No Missourian will have their Food Stamp benefits end for the present time, and they do not need to take any actions to ensure their benefits will continue.”

Missouri will issue Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits. All households currently eligible for SNAP will receive the maximum amount for their household size.

The P-SNAP benefit increase will automatically be added on the normal date the recipient receives their SNAP benefit for the month of April. The increase will affect 310,000 households across Missouri, according to the release.

Families with children eligible for free or reduced-price lunch in all Missouri school districts that have closed for at least five consecutive days will get a Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) card benefit for March, April and May.

The amount will be determined by the federal government and will be the value of the number of missed meals, according to the release. The benefit will automatically be added to the food stamp/SNAP recipient’s EBT card.

Any low-income person or family that is in need of food stamps can apply for services 24/7 online by clicking here or calling 1-855-373-9994 during business hours, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

