ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Foundation for Health has committed $15 million to statewide COVID-19 health and prevention efforts.

The foundation said its efforts are “focused on supporting the public health and social infrastructures necessary to bolster the frontline response to the crisis across the state.”

The foundation gave an initial $7 million to support federally-qualified health centers and community mental health centers across the state, according to a press release.

It also partnered with Missouri food banks to facilitate temporary employment of food-service professionals to help with packaging and distribution of food.

In the press release, the foundation recognized the efforts of other philanthropic organizations in Missouri for quickly setting up funds “to support the nonprofit sector as they face a significant increase in needs of their clients as a result of COVID-19.”

The foundation also said the prospect of rural Missouri being hit hard by the virus is a real concern. The president of the foundation, Bob Hughes, said this is why Missouri needs a statewide stay-at-home order.

“If vulnerable rural communities fail to implement the preventive measures of social distancing, when the coronavirus does reach those areas the health consequences may be unusually severe,” he said. “We also recognize that without this statewide order, our health care systems and medical hubs will continue to be overburdened and unable to effectively treat all Missourians.”

