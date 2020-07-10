Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gives first COVID-19 briefing since recovery

Over the weekend, the governor and first lady were cleared to return to work. They have resumed their full schedules this week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is giving his first COVID-19 briefing Wednesday since recovering from the disease himself.

Parson and his First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive on Sept. 23. Teresa experienced mild symptoms and spent several days in insolation in Bolivar, Missouri. Parson said he never experienced symptoms; he isolated and continued to work in the governor's mansion.

Over the weekend, the governor and first lady were cleared to return to work. They have resumed their full schedules this week.

Four staffers tested positive for the virus and have recovered, the governor’s office said

A spokesperson said all staff who met the definition of "close contact” were tested following the governor and first lady's positive test.