Gov. Parson, First Lady Teresa given all-clear after testing positive for COVID-19

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson were given the all-clear to return to work, the governor said in a video posted to his Facebook page Sunday.

"Teresa and I have each been given the all clear to return to work this week, and we look forward to continuing our work to move Missouri forward," the governor's post said.

The governor and his wife tested positive on Sept. 23. The governor's office said Teresa was tested out of an abundance of caution after displaying minor symptoms and received a positive result. The governor was tested a short time later and also tested positive.

"We are both doing fine and we are looking forward to heading back to Jeff City here in just a few minutes and getting ready for the work week next week," the governor said in the video, which was shot in Bolivar, Missouri.

Teresa was in isolation at their Bolivar home after testing positive while the governor remained in Jefferson City and worked from the governor's mansion.

In a briefing last Wednesday, the governor said he would return to his regular schedule for the upcoming week after finishing the 10-day isolation period.

The governor and first lady postponed the annual fall festival, which was scheduled for Oct. 3. The governor’s office said they are tentatively planning to combine the fall festival with their Halloween event at the governor’s mansion on Halloween.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 132,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,173 deaths in the state as of Sunday.