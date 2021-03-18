Missouri to activate vaccine Phase 2 Monday

Approximately 40% of eligible Missourians will choose not to be vaccinated, Gov. Parson said

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Millions of Missourians will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks when the state activates its next tiers.

Phase 2, which includes about 880,000 people, will be activated on March 29. Phase 3, which includes all Missouri adults, will be activated on April 9.

"With the progress we're seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly, we are way ahead of schedule," Missouri Gov. Parson said during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon. "It is critical we start preparing for this potential influx of vaccine."

When all of the phases are activated, 4.5 million Missouri residents will be eligible to receive the vaccine, but approximately 40% of them will choose not to be vaccinated, Parson said.

The state is working with FEMA to set up vaccination sites in urban areas using the federal vaccine supply. Parson said the sites will likely be set up in St. Louis and Kansas City, and he is working with the federal government to finalize details.

These FEMA sites will be in addition to the "mega" vaccination clinics that are scheduled in the St. Louis area in the coming weeks.

Here's who is eligible under Phase 2