'No longer a need for a state of emergency': Gov. Parson will allow COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday

"The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency," Governor Mike Parson said in a press release.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will not renew the state's state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic, which will expire Friday.

"Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said in a press release.

According to the release, 20 other states still have states of emergency in place related to COVID-19. Illinois' state of emergency remains in place.

Parson said the effectiveness of the vaccine is one of the main reasons the state of emergency is no longer needed. The press release said nearly 94% of people over the age of 65 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is about on par with the national average of 95%.

The press release said 62% of all Missouri residents have gotten a first dose of the vaccine. That's 11% lower than the national average.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday reported 2,265 people hospitalized with the virus, the highest number since August. Health experts across the state say the surge is far from over.

"We expect the number of COVID patients we are taking care of to continue to climb, and this is really a frightening scenario," Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Thursday.

On Thursday, the task force reported 169 new COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. Although 142 COVID patients were discharged, 735 COVID-positive patients remain in task force hospitals, the most since Jan. 14.

The increase led the task force comprised of most of the major hospital systems in the area to hold an unplanned briefing to provide an update on what leaders called "the rapidly deteriorating COVID situation."

"We felt it was really important to let the community know where we are and what they can do to help prevent a disaster from happening," Dr. Garza said in the recorded briefing.

In Springfield, CoxHealth had 66 inpatient COVID-19 cases two days before Christmas. The hospital had 110 a week later, the Springfield News-Leader reported. A hospital study found that 94.6% of those hospitalized earlier this week were not vaccinated.

The Kansas City region also is being hit hard. The Kansas City Star reported that 1,809 new cases were reported in the metro area on Wednesday alone. The total includes cases in Kansas City and its suburbs in both Missouri and Kansas.