Gov. Parson briefing on schools reopening

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference at 3 p.m.

Last week, Gov. Parson met with educators and administrators in the Jefferson City, Neosho, Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Northeast Missouri regions.

I will hold press briefing on school reopening this afternoon. We will go LIVE on Facebook at 3pm.https://t.co/YgNSyY0BhT pic.twitter.com/weHUVJ7uD7 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 5, 2020

“We are very grateful for the hard work of our superintendents, administrators, teachers, and all school staff members to prepare for the upcoming school year,” Gov. Parson said. “It was encouraging to hear about their plans to resume teaching, whether that be onsite classes, virtual learning, or a hybrid of both.”

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Every school district will look different based on the needs of its students and community,” Gov. Parson continued.

In a press release, the governor’s office said it has worked closely with the Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to address key questions on school reopening.