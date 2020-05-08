Gov. Parson briefing on schools reopening

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is holding a press conference at 3 p.m.
Last week, Gov. Parson met with educators and administrators in the Jefferson City, Neosho, Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Northeast Missouri regions.
“We are very grateful for the hard work of our superintendents, administrators, teachers, and all school staff members to prepare for the upcoming school year,” Gov. Parson said. “It was encouraging to hear about their plans to resume teaching, whether that be onsite classes, virtual learning, or a hybrid of both.”
“There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Every school district will look different based on the needs of its students and community,” Gov. Parson continued.
In a press release, the governor’s office said it has worked closely with the Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to address key questions on school reopening.
On Monday, DESE and DHSS released updated school reopening guidance addressing more frequently asked questions for the upcoming school year.