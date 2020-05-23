Missouri hair stylist worked eight days with COVID-19 symptoms

All of the stylist’s 84 clients wore masks and will be tested, as will the stylist's coworkers, the Springfield News-Leader reports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield hairstylist served 84 clients over eight days while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, health officials say.

Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said in a news briefing Friday that the stylist worked eight days between May 12 and May 20, with only the 18th off, at a Great Clips. All of the stylist’s clients wore masks and will be tested, as will the stylist's coworkers, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

The announcement came just days after city officials announced plans to relax even more distancing requirements and about a week after the health department started seeing an influx of new travel-related infections.

Goddard said health officials still had enough capacity to pinpoint the origin of infections and potential spread, although that could change.

“We can’t make this a regular habit or our capability as a community will be strained and we will have to re-evaluate what things look like going forward," he said.