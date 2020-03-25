JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an increase of 101 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest single-day jump so far.

According to the state's numbers, there are 356 cases and eight deaths statewide. Of those cases, 129 are in St. Louis County and 44 are in St. Louis.

The state's numbers for Franklin and St. Charles counties are short of what the individual county health departments have reported, but the state has four cases with locations marked as "TBD," which could make up for the difference.

St. Louis and St. Louis County will release updated numbers later Wednesday.

Greene County is reporting three deaths, the most of any county. Locally, St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County each have one COVID-19 death.

State and local leaders have warned that the number of positive patients would increase as the testing capabilities increase. Earlier this week, the state loosened guidelines that could make it possible for more people to be tested.

The age breakdown for cases reported by the state are as follows:

Under 20: 10

20-29: 73

30-39: 52

40-49: 43

50-59: 69

60-69: 59

70+: 50

You can see a county-by-county breakdown of the numbers with our interactive map below.

