Missouri health department reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 136 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the sixth consecutive day the increase was fewer than 200 new cases.
The department reported a total of 10,142 cases and 542 deaths, an increase of 136 cases and 18 deaths.
The single-day increase in state-reported cases for the last week was:
- 88 on Tuesday
- 74 on Monday
- 178 on Sunday
- 177 on Saturday
- 148 on Friday
- 239 on Thursday
As of 3 p.m., the state count of total tests conducted had not been updated from the 124,006 total reported Tuesday. As of Tuesday, the percent of tests coming back positive in Missouri — also known as the positivity rate — was 8.27%. That number has been trending down slowly since it peaked at 10% on April 19.
The state's count did not include more than 200 cases and two deaths reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total to 10,355 cases and 544 deaths.
The state said St. Louis County had 293 COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, an increase of 15 deaths since Tuesday. The county saw an increase of 12 deaths on Tuesday.
COVID-19 patients in St. Louis County are dying at a slightly higher rate than patients in the rest of the state. About 7% of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Louis County died, while the rate for the state as a whole is about 5%.
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 331
- 20-24 597
- 25-29 695
- 30-34 693
- 35-39 678
- 40-44 720
- 45-49 828
- 50-54 865
- 55-59 945
- 60-64 911
- 65-69 708
- 70-74 570
- 75-79 444
- 80+ 1148
- Unknown 9
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 11
- 50-59 42
- 60-69 93
- 70-79 138
- 80+ 254
For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map:
