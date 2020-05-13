Missouri health department reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

Wednesday was the sixth consecutive day that the single-day increase of cases was fewer than 200

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 136 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the sixth consecutive day the increase was fewer than 200 new cases.

The department reported a total of 10,142 cases and 542 deaths, an increase of 136 cases and 18 deaths.

The single-day increase in state-reported cases for the last week was:

88 on Tuesday

74 on Monday

178 on Sunday

177 on Saturday

148 on Friday

239 on Thursday

As of 3 p.m., the state count of total tests conducted had not been updated from the 124,006 total reported Tuesday. As of Tuesday, the percent of tests coming back positive in Missouri — also known as the positivity rate — was 8.27%. That number has been trending down slowly since it peaked at 10% on April 19.

The state's count did not include more than 200 cases and two deaths reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total to 10,355 cases and 544 deaths.

The state said St. Louis County had 293 COVID-19 deaths as of May 13, an increase of 15 deaths since Tuesday. The county saw an increase of 12 deaths on Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients in St. Louis County are dying at a slightly higher rate than patients in the rest of the state. About 7% of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Louis County died, while the rate for the state as a whole is about 5%.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 331

20-24 597

25-29 695

30-34 693

35-39 678

40-44 720

45-49 828

50-54 865

55-59 945

60-64 911

65-69 708

70-74 570

75-79 444

80+ 1148

Unknown 9

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 11

50-59 42

60-69 93

70-79 138

80+ 254

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: