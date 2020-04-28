x
Missouri health department reports big jump in St. Louis area COVID-19 deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 26 new deaths Tuesday, 22 of them were in St. Louis County
MISSOURI, USA — Missouri's health department reported a large jump in COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, most of which were in the St. Louis area.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 131 new cases and 26 new deaths, bringing the state count to 7,303 cases and 314 deaths. Those numbers do not include 14 deaths and about 90 cases in the St. Louis area, bringing the total to 7,394 cases and 326 deaths.

More than 200 of the deaths in the state are in St. Louis and St. Louis County. Earlier in the day, St. Louis County reported a total of 157 deaths, and the state's count said the county has 159 deaths. That is 22 more deaths than the state reported for St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

St. Louis County also has the highest number of confirmed cases, with 2,965.

The single-day case increase according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the last week has been:

  • 196 on Wednesday
  • 184 on Thursday
  • 304 on Friday
  • 201 on Saturday
  • 171 on Sunday
  • 174 on Monday

The age breakdown for state reported cases is:

  • Under 20    197
  • 20-24    419
  • 25-29    502
  • 30-34    461
  • 35-39    460
  • 40-44    503
  • 45-49    622
  • 50-54    666
  • 55-59    713
  • 60-64    697
  • 65-69    524
  • 70-74    421
  • 75-79    344
  • 80+    764
  • Unknown    10

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

  • Under 20    0
  • 20-29    1
  • 30-39    3
  • 40-49    7
  • 50-59    27
  • 60-69    63
  • 70-79    81
  • 80+    132

For a full county-by-county breakdown of cases, use our interactive map:

