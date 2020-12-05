Missouri health department reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

The state's health department reported 88 new cases Tuesday, one day after its lowest increase in more than a month

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 88 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the second consecutive day the department has reported fewer than 100 new cases in the state.

On Tuesday, the department reported a total of 10,006 cases and 524 deaths in the state, an increase of 88 cases and 36 new deaths. Many of the new deaths reported were already being reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area. The department had not updated the number of tests conducted in the state as of 3 p.m.

The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

74 on Monday

178 on Sunday

177 on Saturday

148 on Friday

239 on Thursday

186 on Wednesday

The state's count did not include 190 cases and two deaths and reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the totals to 10,196 cases and 526 deaths.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 322

20-24 593

25-29 688

30-34 689

35-39 669

40-44 710

45-49 817

50-54 857

55-59 939

60-64 897

65-69 696

70-74 559

75-79 437

80+ 1124

Unknown 9

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 9

50-59 41

60-69 89

70-79 132

80+ 249

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, use our interactive map: