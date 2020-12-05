Missouri health department reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 88 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the second consecutive day the department has reported fewer than 100 new cases in the state.
On Tuesday, the department reported a total of 10,006 cases and 524 deaths in the state, an increase of 88 cases and 36 new deaths. Many of the new deaths reported were already being reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area. The department had not updated the number of tests conducted in the state as of 3 p.m.
The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:
- 74 on Monday
- 178 on Sunday
- 177 on Saturday
- 148 on Friday
- 239 on Thursday
- 186 on Wednesday
The state's count did not include 190 cases and two deaths and reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the totals to 10,196 cases and 526 deaths.
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 322
- 20-24 593
- 25-29 688
- 30-34 689
- 35-39 669
- 40-44 710
- 45-49 817
- 50-54 857
- 55-59 939
- 60-64 897
- 65-69 696
- 70-74 559
- 75-79 437
- 80+ 1124
- Unknown 9
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 9
- 50-59 41
- 60-69 89
- 70-79 132
- 80+ 249
For a county-by-county breakdown of cases, use our interactive map: