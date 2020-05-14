Missouri health department reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 7th day in a row

Despite the decrease in new cases, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported 74 new deaths in the last three days

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 136 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the seventh consecutive day the increase was fewer than 200 new cases.

The department reported a total of 10,317 cases and 562 deaths Thursday, an increase of 175 cases and 20 deaths.

The single-day increase in state-reported cases for the last week was:

136 on Wednesday

88 on Tuesday

74 on Monday

178 on Sunday

177 on Saturday

148 on Friday

The state has not updated the total number of tests conducted as of 3 p.m. On Thursday, the state said 126,935 tests have been conducted. As of Thursday, the percent of tests coming back positive in Missouri — also known as the positivity rate — was 8.17%. That number has been trending down slowly since it peaked at 10% on April 19.

Despite the decrease in new cases, the state has been reporting a significant increase in deaths in the state. In the last three days, the state has reported 74 new COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 15%.

The state's count did not include two deaths and about 200 cases reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total in the state to 10,555 cases and 564 deaths. Local health departments have more up to date information about their area, so the numbers are typically higher than the state's numbers.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases was:

Under 20 334

20-24 610

25-29 713

30-34 702

35-39 691

40-44 732

45-49 842

50-54 884

55-59 965

60-64 917

65-69 712

70-74 578

75-79 450

80+ 1178

Unknown 9

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths was:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 11

50-59 42

60-69 101

70-79 141

80+ 263

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: