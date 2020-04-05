Missouri health department reports highest single-day increase in cases as state reopens businesses

The state said about 91,000 tests have been conducted by either state or private labs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 350 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state launched the first phase of its reopening plan.

On Monday afternoon, the department reported 368 new cases and six new deaths, bringing the state's count to 8,754 cases and 358 deaths. The state said about 91,000 people have been tested by both state and private labs.

The single-day increase Monday was the highest reported by the state's health department. The single-day increases in state-reported cases over the last week were:

232 on Sunday

319 on Saturday

273 on Friday

137 on Thursday

122 on Wednesday

131 on Tuesday

The state count of coronavirus cases did not include about 190 cases and 26 deaths reported by health departments in the St. Louis area, bringing the total to 8,945 cases and 382 deaths.

St. Louis County reported 3,521 cases and 177 deaths Monday, the most of any jurisdiction in the state.

Buchanan County has seen a large increase in confirmed cases in recent days. Many of the cases are from a meat processing plant in St. Joseph. As of May 1, nearly 300 employees at the plant had tested positive, the Associated Press reported.

Phase 1 of Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan began Monday.

This plan will not affect St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis as of now. Both areas remain under stay-at-home orders until further notice by their local officials.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 256

20-24 509

25-29 596

30-34 589

35-39 570

40-44 602

45-49 735

50-54 774

55-59 848

60-64 817

65-69 621

70-74 489

75-79 385

80+ 952

Unknown 11

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 8

50-59 28

60-69 72

70-79 90

80+ 156

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: