Missouri health department reports record number of new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Wednesday was also the sixth time in the last nine days that the state health department reported a record number of new cases

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Wednesday.

The department reported a total of 46,750 cases and 1,220 deaths on its website Wednesday, an increase of 1,927 cases and seven deaths.

The state reported 7,975 new polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 660,899. PCR tests are the swab tests that look for active infection in people.

The state's positivity rate increased from 6.86% to 7.07%.

Wednesday was the ninth day in a row that the state reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. The state has broken its single-day record for new cases six times in those nine days.

For the first time in more than a week, the DHSS dashboard is reporting statewide hospitalization data. The dashboard said there are 797 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

A change to where hospitals report their data caused the gap in reporting, and the DHSS is still working on clarification on the new system.

A note on the hospitalization tab of the dashboard said: "Due to variation in the interpretation of the definition of suspected COVID-19 patients, there may be slight discrepancies in the reporting of this measure. The Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) has sought clarification from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and are awaiting formally documented clarification, which will be shared with DHSS."

St. Louis County reported 423 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The increase came a day after the county reported just 88 new cases, the smallest increase in two weeks. A message from the county health department said Tuesday's update was incomplete data due to issues with private urgent care companies that administer the tests.